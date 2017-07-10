Notable wildfires in British Columbia

ASHCROFT, B.C. — At least 225 wildfires are burning in British Columbia's central and southern Interior.

Here's a list of fires that the B.C. Wildfire Service says were highly visible or pose a potential threat to public safety. Most include evacuation orders:

Kamloops Fire Centre

Ashcroft Reserve: This 61.5-square-kilometre fire near Ashcroft has been active for five days. Poor visibility makes it difficult to determine how many structures have been burned. Smoke visible from Highway 97C and Highway 99. Evacuation order in effect in Cache Creek and areas to the north.

Cariboo Fire Centre

Gustafsen wildfire: 50-square-kilometre fire fanned with wind shift Sunday night is threatening community of 100 Mile House.

150 Mile House: A 2.5-square-kilometre fire. Crews succeeded in building containment lines on both the west and east flanks on Monday. The wildfire service calls it "a dynamic situation," with a focus on protecting Highway 97 and nearby structures.

Hanceville: Numerous fires affecting about 10 square kilometres in the area located about 60 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake.

Soda Creek: One square kilometre in size, located about 25 kilometres northwest of Williams Lake.

Wildwood: Crews building containment lines to anchor base of this 20-square-kilometre fire, with efforts on protecting Highway 97 and the community of Wildwood.

Coastal Fire Centre

Harrison Lake East: Nearly two kilometres in size, this fire is about 30 kilometres north of Harrison Hot Springs. It's 40-per-cent contained.

Prince George Fire Centre

Sutherland Road: Seven-square-kilometre fire caused by lightning.

The Canadian Press