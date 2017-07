Please enable Javascript to watch this video

14-year-old Cindy Koira first picked up a golf club at the age of 3, and hasn't let go.

The Stelly's Secondary student, coached by her father, practices nearly everyday and when not practicing, is likely fundraising towards her golf tournaments.

Later this month, Koira will join the world's best golfers in her age group for the 2017 U.S. Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina.