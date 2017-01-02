New Year’s babies born in Nanaimo and Victoria

The first Vancouver Island baby of 2017 was born in Nanaimo.

Chloe Wang was born at 2:09 a.m. on January 1. She weighed in at six pounds for the proud parents Jane and Eric.

The birth came as a bit of a surprise, as the baby was not expected to be due until Jan. 7.

“I talked to her while she was a little baby in my body. I told her that if you want to come out early, I think Jan. 1 might be the best day,” said mother Jane Wang.

The first Victoria baby was born a short time later at 2:30 a.m. It was a boy, and the parents are still deciding on a name.