The Jazz on View Society is looking at ways to raise enough money to buy Hermann’s Jazz Club.

The society is actually wanting to buy the whole building and turn it into an Arts Centre.

Following Hermann Nieweler’s death, and to settle his estate, the building in the 700 block of View St is up for sale.

Nieweler’s club, at 35 years, is the oldest and one of the best thought of jazz clubs in the country.

The list of musician’s who have performed there is a Who’s Who of music greats including Diana Krall.

The Society is getting encouraging support from the community but they’re going to have to come up with a few million dollars to pull it off.