CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Cloudy
7°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Fate of yellow schoolhouse at General Gordon Elementary in hands of single trustee
Fate of yellow schoolhouse at General Gordon Elementary in hands of single trustee

Fate of yellow schoolhouse at General Gordon Elementary in hands of single trustee

February 18, 2017
'I want to make a change and help out': high school students explore their interest in medicine
'I want to make a change and help out': high school students explore their interest in medicine

‘I want to make a change and help out’: high school students explore their interest in medicine

February 18, 2017
Pruning, key to reviving gardens after heavy winter conditions
Pruning, key to reviving gardens after heavy winter conditions

Pruning, key to reviving gardens after heavy winter conditions

February 18, 2017
B.C. transplant specialist says drug overdose organ donors on the rise
B.C. transplant specialist says drug overdose organ donors on the rise

B.C. transplant specialist says drug overdose organ donors on the rise

February 18, 2017
Historic Prince Rupert cannery seeks over $2M for restoration work
Historic Prince Rupert cannery seeks over $2M for restoration work

Historic Prince Rupert cannery seeks over $2M for restoration work

February 18, 2017
Landslide in Chilliwack prompts evacuation of 3 homes
Landslide in Chilliwack prompts evacuation of 3 homes

Landslide in Chilliwack prompts evacuation of 3 homes

February 18, 2017
Provincial Pain Summit hears calls for national pain strategy
Provincial Pain Summit hears calls for national pain strategy

Provincial Pain Summit hears calls for national pain strategy

February 18, 2017
New Vancouver statue honours hockey legend Pat Quinn
New Vancouver statue honours hockey legend Pat Quinn

New Vancouver statue honours hockey legend Pat Quinn

February 18, 2017
Pet wallaby safely reunited with owners in Langley
Pet wallaby safely reunited with owners in Langley

Pet wallaby safely reunited with owners in Langley

February 18, 2017
The crazy ride of making a film in 8 days
The crazy ride of making a film in 8 days

The crazy ride of making a film in 8 days

February 18, 2017

Canadian Press

Muslim group concerned about ‘hateful gathering’ outside Toronto mosque

February 18, 2017

Enbridge suspects construction in area caused pipeline leak near Edmonton

February 18, 2017

Some involved in Omar Abdel-Rahman’s case had own notoriety

February 18, 2017

Man sentenced to life for deaths of couple and grandchild assaulted in jail

February 18, 2017

Joggers in bras, panties, briefs raise money for sick kids

February 18, 2017

CHEK Sports

Vic High captures first South Island AAA crown since 1996
Vic High captures first South Island AAA crown since 1996

Vic High captures first South Island AAA crown since 1996

February 18, 2017
Vikes men fall in game 1 of Canada West Playoffs
Vikes men fall in game 1 of Canada West Playoffs

Vikes men fall in game 1 of Canada West Playoffs

February 18, 2017
Injury-riddled Royals fall in shootout
Injury-riddled Royals fall in shootout

Injury-riddled Royals fall in shootout

February 18, 2017
Vikes surge in second half to take game 1 against MacEwan
Vikes surge in second half to take game 1 against MacEwan

Vikes surge in second half to take game 1 against MacEwan

February 18, 2017
Duncan's Nolan Kneen following in Grandpa's footsteps
Duncan's Nolan Kneen following in Grandpa's footsteps

Duncan’s Nolan Kneen following in Grandpa’s footsteps

February 17, 2017
Hometown rugby player makes team Canada debut
Hometown rugby player makes team Canada debut

Hometown rugby player makes team Canada debut

February 16, 2017
TC 10K to see more prize money for locals
TC 10K to see more prize money for locals

TC 10K to see more prize money for locals

February 16, 2017
Outhouse finds success between the pipes
Outhouse finds success between the pipes

Outhouse finds success between the pipes

February 15, 2017
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week Feb 14th
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week Feb 14th

CHEK Sports Plays of the Week Feb 14th

February 14, 2017
Game On! 2/12/17
Game On! 2/12/17

Game On! 2/12/17

February 12, 2017

Top Stories

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Boil water notice issued for Comox Valley
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Boil water notice issued for Comox Valley

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Boil water notice issued for Comox Valley

February 18, 2017
Voters to decide on Crystal Pool replacement
Voters to decide on Crystal Pool replacement

Voters to decide on Crystal Pool replacement

February 17, 2017
Concern over delay in notifying patients about BC PharmaNet breach
Concern over delay in notifying patients about BC PharmaNet breach

Concern over delay in notifying patients about BC PharmaNet breach

February 16, 2017
Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries' Queen of Burnaby
Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries' Queen of Burnaby

Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries’ Queen of Burnaby

February 15, 2017
Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?
Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?

Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?

February 15, 2017
Snow clearing costs piling up this season
Snow clearing costs piling up this season

Snow clearing costs piling up this season

February 14, 2017
Throne speech promises to 'pay back' B.C. taxpayers
Throne speech promises to 'pay back' B.C. taxpayers

Throne speech promises to ‘pay back’ B.C. taxpayers

February 14, 2017
Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home
Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home

Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home

February 13, 2017
Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria
Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria

Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria

February 12, 2017
Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan
Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan

Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan

February 10, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media