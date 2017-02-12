The Sarah Daniel’s play GUT GIRLS is an eye opening, thought provoking production with a strong underlying theme.

The play gets it’s name from the young women who work in an 1800’s cattle slaughterhouse in Deptford…the stage is even splattered with simulated blood.

One of those socioeconomic issues is the wage gap between what the women are paid for their gruesome service & what the men receive.

The story follows five of the women & the efforts of Lady Helena as she tries to improve their lot in live, which ends up causing them even more emotional anguish.

Still, there are a few laughs & even a bit of romance as well.

Gut Girls is on stage at UVic’s Phoenix Theatre through til Feb 18th.