The new monument at Cumberland’s Chinese Cemetery follows a 2014 formal apology to Chinese Canadians from the BC Government.

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="cumberland chinese cemetary"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="111"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_gw0606vz/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

Chinese Canadian pioneers in Cumberland were recognized by the Provincial Government Friday with the unveiling of a monument in the Cumberland Chinese Cemetery.

It follows the 2014 official apology for historical wrongs done by previous governments and is meant to serve as a reminder of the racism and discrimination faced by Chinese pioneers in BC.

John Leung is one of those Chinese pioneers. He was born in Cumberland and spent more than 80 years here.

He remembers the racism all too well.

“I went to school and had rocks thrown at me and my books thrown in the mud puddle” John Leung told CHEK News.

At the turn of the 20th century Cumberland had the second largest Chinese settlement in North American behind San Francisco with around 2000 residents.

Many worked in the coal mines or built the E&N rail line.

Many returned to China during the depression or moved to Vancouver but many also died in Cumberland and are buried in the cemetery.

That’s where on Friday one of 15 markers being unveiled across BC to commemorate the positive contributions of Chinese Canadians to BC’s history, culture and prosperity was unveiled.

“It’s amazing that during that time they were under a lot of discrimination and yet they endure all the racism, all the discrimination and still continued to contribute to the Cumberland community as well as a thriving Chinatown” said Teresa Wat, Minister of International Trade and Minister Responsible for Asia Pacific Strategy and Multiculturalism.

“For me the story is to not to forget the past, the people who have died” added John Leung.

A major fire destroyed more than half of Chinatown in 1935 and the rest of it was dismantled in the 1960’s.