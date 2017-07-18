New Democrats to form government in B.C. for the first time since 2001

VICTORIA — British Columbia's New Democrats will get their first taste of power in 16 years at a swearing-in ceremony in Victoria this afternoon.

The New Democrats won 41 of the legislature's 87 seats during last May's election, two less than the governing Liberals.

But NDP Leader John Horgan managed to broker a deal with the B.C. Greens, who won three seats, paving the way for him to form the narrowest of minority governments.

Horgan will inherit not only the keys to power later today, but also responsibility for a B.C.-wide state of emergency, which has seen wildfires displace thousands of people across the province's southern and central Interior.

New Democrat MLA Carole James says her party is committed to a seamless transfer of power, which includes keeping Liberal politicians updated on the wildfire situation.

Outgoing Transport Minister Todd Stone says there is no place for politics when it comes to the crisis and he and his Liberal colleagues will do whatever they can to help the new government deal with the fires.

The Canadian Press