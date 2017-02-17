OTTAWA — New Democrats hope to capture some of the excitement of a typical political convention this fall even though they will pick a successor to Tom Mulcair through a largely online voting process which could stretch over weeks.

A series of debates throughout the spring and summer will build up to a showcase event featuring all candidates and then balloting will begin on Sept. 18.

Party director of leadership Rick Devereux says party members will have a chance to cast new votes as candidates are dropped after each round of balloting, as happens in traditional conventions.

British Columbia MP Peter Julian kicked off the race last weekend when he became the first to officially announce his candidacy for the job.

Other possible contenders include Quebec MP Guy Caron, Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Ontario deputy NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

The first of several leadership debates planned for the coming months is scheduled for March 12 in Ottawa.

The Canadian Press