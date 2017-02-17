New Brunswick’s world-famous fat cat dies after making history

FREDERICTON — A former fat cat whose weight-loss journey made headlines around the world has died.

The Fredericton SPCA confirmed Tiny's passing in a news release on Friday afternoon.

Tiny, the former 30-plus-pound cat, was one of two felines left in a box at the Fredericton SPCA adoption centre in December, 2011.

His obesity made news around the world and he educated the public on proper pet nutrition during his year-long weight-loss journey, which was the foundation for Tiny's Medical Fund.

The fund initially supported Tiny's specialized vet care and dietary needs and expanded to pay for other special cases that require extensive and expensive procedures.

Tiny also became the first animal in history to be presented on the floor of the New Brunswick legislature.

Karen McGeean, marketing and development director for the Fredericton SPCA, said Tiny's passing was a shock to all who knew and loved him.

McGeean said Tiny's story emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy weight for all pets.

Annette James, the SPCA's director of operations, said Tiny's legacy will live on through his public awareness campaigns and Tiny's Medical Fund.

Memorial donations are being accepted at the Fredericton SPCA or at The Pet Funeral Home, where Tiny's arrangements are being handled.

---

(CHSJ)

The Canadian Press