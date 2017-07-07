One of the main contenders to become the next leader of the federal NDP was in Victoria Thursday night.

Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh is now one of just four candidates vying for the position. MPs Niki Ashton, Charlie Angus and Guy Caron are also looking to succeed Tom Mulcair as leader of Parliament’s third party.

Singh has served as an NDP member of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario since 2011. He was a late entry to the race, only joining in May. He has come under fire from his opponents, who have claimed Singh does not oppose the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Singh held his “JagMeet and Greet,” at the Caffe Fantastico and it was there that he told the audience he does not support the pipeline.

“I’ve announced a climate change plan and in that plan, I said very clearly that I’m opposed for specific reasons such as UNDRIP and the impact to the environment,” Singh said.

“I oppose Kinder Morgan as well as Energy East, so I’ve come out very clearly on those issues.”

B.C. NDP MP Peter Julian dropped out of the leadership race on Thursday after failing to secure enough donations to continue his campaign. Delegates will choose the next NDP leader in three months.