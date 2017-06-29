British Columbia’s lieutenant-governor has asked NDP Leader John Horgan to form government and become premier.

John Horgan speaks after meeting with LG BREAKING: B.C. NDP Leader has been invited to form government with Green Party support. Posted by CHEK News: Official Page on Thursday, June 29, 2017

The B.C. Liberals were defeated in a confidence vote Thursday.

The non-confidence vote was passed by 44 to 42, with the NDP and B.C. Green Party using their combined 44 votes to defeat the 42 Liberals. Former Speaker Steve Thomson, a Liberal MLA, was only able to vote in the event of a tie.

After the vote, Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon could choose whether to trigger an election by dissolving the legislature or asking NDP Leader John Horgan to form a government. The 41 NDP MLAs and the three Green Party MLAs have reached a “confidence and supply agreement” where the Green Party will support the NDP minority government. None of the parties won a majority of seats in the provincial election.

READ MORE: B.C. Liberal government falls after non-confidence vote

NDP MLAs cheered following the vote while Clark and the Liberal ministers were applauded by staff members when they went to her office.

In the Liberals’ Throne Speech, Clark made 30 pledges that weren’t in their election platform, including a ban on corporate and union donations and a referendum on electoral reform.

The B.C. Liberals have been in power for 16 years.



More to come