Recovered Stolen Bike Owner says everyone should register their bike

For the first time in five months a Nanaimo woman is back on her wheels.

“I was super super stoked to get it back,” say Kathy Gonzales.

Gonzales was visiting family in Kelowna on the September long weekend when a her locked $2500 bike was stolen.

“I felt violated,” recalls Gonzales. “This is my stuff and somebody went to a good amount of trouble actually to take away our stuff.”

Gonzales reported it to the RCMP and she also registered her bike as stolen on a relatively new bike database called 529 Garage.

She watched websites where used items are sold for months but eventually gave in and bought another bike.

“I actually got an email from a bike shop in Vancouver and he said, ‘I think I have your bike but I’m not sure can you tell me any features or can your verify the serial number?’ So I sent him the information and he sent me a message back right away saying ‘Yep I have your bike here.'”

The bike shop owner was suspicious when a big sketchy man brought in a woman’s bike near closing time. He decided to check the 529 Garage website and that’s how he matched the bike to Gonzales. He then called Vancouver Police who came and picked it up.

“This is something people need to know about,” says Gonzales. “Everybody should be registering their bikes on it whether they think their bikes are going to get stolen or not because nobody thinks their bike is going to get stolen.”

“We’re definitely as a shop totally supportive of 529,” says Arrowsmith Bikes owner Kebble Sheaff.

The Nanaimo bike shop owner says it’s key to register your bike before it’s stolen.

“Right now no one even knows their serial number,” says Sheaff. “They don’t know their make and model of bike. They don’t have pictures of their bike. if you’ve registered your bike you’re going to have all that information in your phone.”

And then it’s quick and easy to report it stolen.

That way Gonzalez won’t be the only one who’s tale of a stolen bike has a happy ending.