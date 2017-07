Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Voters in Nanaimo are heading to the polls Saturday to elect a new city councillor.

There are 13 candidates vying for the empty seat.

This is the second time in six years that the city has had to have a by-election.

The seat is up for grabs after councillor Wendy Pratt resigned in April.

That happened shortly after a criminal investigation launched into matters surrounding Nanaimo City Council, which has been plagued by controversy.