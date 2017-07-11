Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 22-year old Yasmine Adiscott.

She was last seen in Nanaimo on Saturday, July 8th.

Yasmine has significant medial issues and her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

To date, she has not contacted her support network and is not active on social media.

She does possess a cell phone but it appears it may be turned off.

Yasmine is 5’10”, 140 lbs with tan coloured skin and numerous freckles.

She has natural brown hair which she often colours, and brown eyes.

She sometimes goes by the name of Selke Skywalker.

Yasmine may have travelled to Vancouver but to date that has not been confirmed.

She has limited funds and does not have access to a motor vehicle.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-774-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.