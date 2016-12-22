Nanaimo outreach program saving addicts’ lives



<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="5 Nanaimo Overdose Worker"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="139"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_qsxkqsu6/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="540"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="340"></span><br />

Front line workers are on high alert across Vancouver Island this week, as Christmas can be a time when many addicts relapse.

But an outreach service available in Nanaimo is helping to save lives.

The moment that Christine Bhartu looks forward to each day is when she can open the doors of Nanaimo’s Harris House and welcome addicts with no where else to turn.

“If I can make a difference in someone’s life I’m happy. They’re someones child, they’re someone’s sibling, they’re someone’s husband, wife,” says Bhartu.

On Wednesday alone, roughly 60 people walked through their doors.

“I have to come here, even for just the last 15 minutes of the day, especially if they’re closed for the weekend because I get separation anxiety,” explains Harris House client who wanted to be called ‘Henry.’

“It’s your safe place. It is a safe place for me.”

Bhartu recognizes the fear.

“They’re scared,” she says. “They’re worried; they’re afraid of not seeing their friends the next day.”

The increase in clients seeking something, whether it’s someone to talk with, or a shower, clean needles and drug kits comes at a time when the local drug crisis has already claimed 25 lives this year.

“And it’s affected all parts of our society,” says Gord Cote, director of Harris House.

Nanaimo City Councillor Gord Fuller knows of one man who may have survived well over a dozen overdoses.

“I’m aware of one person who has overdosed on Fentanyl at least 20 times this year,” says Fuller.

That’s one reason that many are calling for the opening of a supervised injection site, like those in Vancouver and Victoria to reduce the harm Fentanyl is causing.

“It would definitely help save lives because if there’s a safe injection site, if anything were to happen, there’s people around to help,” says Cort, another client of Harris House.

But until it is, outreach workers like Christine Bhartu will do what she can to help these addicts.

