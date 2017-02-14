Photo/Facebook

A Nanaimo medical marijuana dispensary that opened near a daycare has been shut down by police.

Nanaimo RCMP descended on Leaf Labs at 679 Terminal Avenue on Monday.

A 24-year old man who was allegedly operating the dispensary was arrested at the scene.

The business was then closed and secured.

Officers later seized approximately 1.5 pounds of marijuana during a search of the premises.

“The RCMP is guided by the existing laws and legislation. We recognize the current complexities surrounding the potential for future legislative changes, however, the RCMP is mandated with enforcing the laws of Canada as they exist today,” says Superintendent Cameron Miller, Officer in Charge of the Nanaimo RCMP.

The man arrested was released with a promise to appear in court in July.