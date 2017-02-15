WATCH: An 81-year old Nanaimo man faces multiple sex assault charges for alleged incidents in Central Saanich between 1975 and 1986. April Lawrence reports.

Pauline Stevenson has just learned her Nanaimo neighbour, Geradus Peters, is facing multiple sexual assault charges for incidents alleged to have happened more than three decades ago.

“If you had charged Santa Claus with this I could not be more shocked,” she said.

The 81-year-old, who goes by Gerry, wasn’t answering his door today but his wife told CHEK News their lawyer has advised them not to speak.

Central Saanich Police arrested Peters in January after a woman filed a report with a police agency outside of B.C.

The investigation has since led them to three other potential victims.

“He’s been charged with one count of indecent assault and four counts of sexual assault involving four females,” said Corporal Dan Cottingham, spokesperson for Central Saanich Police.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred in Central Saanich between 1975 and 1986.

Police say the four women were pre-teens or teenagers at the time.

“Historical occurrences are a little more difficult to investigate but our investigators have been able to put together a package to Crown and have charges approved which is very pleasing to us,” said Cottingham.

Peters lived in Central Saanich for 38 years, where it’s believed he worked as a stone mason, before moving to Nanaimo.

Police believe there could be other victims.

“We’re appealing to those folks to come forward and speak with our investigators or anyone who might have information that could help the investigation,” said Cottingham.

Gerry Peters is out on bail under several conditions, including not having any contact with the alleged victims, and not being around anyone under 18-years-old.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Pat Bryant at 250-652-4441.

You can also contact the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre at 250-383-3232 or [email protected]

