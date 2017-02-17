Planner says Nanaimo Events Centre alternative could be funded mainly by private developers
He is an artist and architectural planner and the Nanaimo resident has an alternative vision to the Events Centre proposal.
“It could be a real valuable asset to the city,” says Daniel Appell.
His three-dimensional artistic renderings show what could happen at the City owned Wilcox lands.
“The overall effect would be to create a complete community,” says Appell. “Where everything that a person would need on a day to day basis could be just go out and access it. Walk to it.”
The development could house 2000 people and would have numerous amenities within it. With Helijet and the coming foot passenger ferry right there it would be attractive to those wanting to work in downtown Vancouver.
Appell says if 100 families with a household income of $125,000 lived there it would bring $10 million into Nanaimo each year.
“In terms of an alternative to the Events Centre which takes money out of the economy this could have a very significant impact on bringing money into the economy and that’s the basis of my argument as far as a plan goes.”
It’s an alternative vision as those on council advocate either for or against the Events Centre. One city councillor suggested the organized no side should be allowed a booth at its information sessions.
“They are drawing quite different conclusions from the information that the city has produced,” says Councillor Diane Brennan. “They wanted an opportunity to talk to people about that. I thought it was a reasonable request.”
But a majority on council voted against the proposal.
“We don’t have a yes table there and we don’t have a maybe table there and we don’t have a no table there,” says Councillor Bill Bestwick. “We have information there that people can take away and make up their own minds.”
At 80 million dollars, if approved, it would be Nanaimo taxpayers largest capital expenditure. A controversial issue leading to many opinions as referendum day approaches.