Tragedies affect us all and in Nanaimo its left one loving little dog with a pink cast, badly needing a happy ending.

“Betsy’s” story is heartbreaking. But Nanaimo SPCA workers hope the tragic turn her life has taken is about to get a whole lot better.

Nanaimo SPCA’s Leon Davis is going to check on “Betsy”, the little dog who is capturing the hearts of everyone she meets.

“She looks great,” says Davis to the happy little dog. “The little sweetheart. Aren’t you? And a pink cast.”

The six year old Yorkshire Terrier cross’ loving nature and sparkling eyes

shine out past her badly broken leg, wrapped up in a pink cast.

“She’s wagging her tail, she’s doing really well,” says Davis.

But what this small dog has gone through is tragic.

“A little over a week and a half ago she was in a car accident with her owner. Her owner ended up in a coma with multiple injuries,” says Davis.

Betsy’s care and surgery costs are estimated at $4500, and have led to her being surrendered. The SPCA is now trying to fundraise to cover those bills. Her owner no longer able to take care of her in the state they’re both in.

“I understand she was extracted from the car and brought straight to Central Island veterinary clinic and was transferred to here and then her owner went to hospital,” says Davis.

But she also needs a new home, that Davis hopes will bring her tragic story a happy ending.

“She’s a real lapdog she’s got lots of energy now that she’s got pain control and she’s had the surgery that she needs she’s kind of the perfect mix between energetic and loving,” he says.

The loving lap dog still needs about 8 weeks of TLC but is expected to make a full recovery. With a forever home the SPCA hopes, waiting on the other side.

