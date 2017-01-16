Voters in Nanaimo will be heading to the polls on March 11th to vote on plans to build an event centre in the city.

Nanaimo Council voted unanimously to approve the vote and the date at a meeting Monday evening.

If approved, it would be the largest ever capital project in the Harbour City.

Estimated costs for the event centre range from 60 to 90 million dollars.

Supporters say an it will attract a WHL team and bring extra visitors and money into the city.

Opponents say it is an unnecessary expense that will mean huge debt for the city and higher taxes and reduced services for residents.