Nanaimo City Hall shut down due to injection site concerns

Staff at the City of Nanaimo are being turned away today due to concerns over a ‘pop-up’ supervised injection site just steps away from City Hall.

The closure of Nanaimo City Hall will impact staff working in the building and at the Service and Resource Centre (SARC).

Kim Fowler, Nanaimo’s Chief Sustainability Officer, recommended the closure to err on the side of safety after a concern was raised by the union representing staff.

“It’s a public health and fire safety risk,” said Fowler. “We essentially have an unregulated and unpermitted public health service being provided by volunteers.”

The site opened on Dec. 26, and Fowler says Nanaimo Fire Rescue has inspected the facility and raised issues with both the open flame used to keep the tent warm and with the illegal drug use.

“There’s risk in terms of fire. There’s risk in terms of life safety and not meeting provincial health regulations,” Fowler added.

City Manager Tracy Samra is hopeful they’ll be able to resolve the issues within the next day or two, with assistance from the RCMP and Island Health.

Nanaimo City Councillor Gord Fuller, who hatched the idea for the supervised site, says the open flame is not longer an issue as they’ve since brought in an electric heater since to address that concern.

“There’s a huge amount of overreaction about what’s going on here and I think people are taking things to an extreme that’s totally unnecessary,” says Fuller.

Fuller says the ‘pop-up’ supervised injection site is making the city safer. He says the hill just behind the site is a known place where people shoot drugs.

Fuller says they plan to keep the ‘pop-up’ site going until Island Health opens one.

In the interim, those residents wanting to pay their a bills or access the City can go to the local Bylaw Office on Victoria Street.

Samra called a council meeting this afternoon at 1 p.m. to seek further direction from City Council. Only three councillors were able to attend: Gordon Fuller, Jim Kipp and Diane Brennan.