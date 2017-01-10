Nanaimo City Council votes to leave pop-up injection site beside City Hall

Pop-up injection site may have saved a woman who was injecting drugs













Nanaimo City Council has voted nearly unanimously to leave the pop-up supervised injection site beside City Hall.

Councillor Ian Thorpe was the only one to vote against the motion.

“I can not support it because the site that’s popped up is unauthorized. It’s unregulated and federally, it is illegal,” Thorpe said before the vote.

There was a lot of discussion about the site at Monday night’s Council meeting as City staff was seeking direction. One of the options suggested by staff was taking enforcement action to close the pop up site.

Every city councillor spoke of the need for Island Health to open an overdose prevention site as soon as possible.

Island Health’s Regional Chief Medical Health Officer addressed city council and said they’re looking at adding an overdose prevention service at one of its facilities on Wentworth Street and they’re trying to open it as soon as possible. But that could up to six weeks.

Councillor Jerry Hong says cost of security and washrooms at the pop-up site is $357 per day.

Hong, along with several other councillors, have expressed dismay at how much this is costing Nanaimo taxpayers.

Councillor Gord Fuller says as of Monday night before the council meeting, volunteers had supervised 140 injections at the site.

During the meeting Fuller says one woman using the site had a near overdose and a volunteer called BC Ambulance.

“When emergency services arrived, the ambulance administered Naloxone to the person and the person went with them to hospital. Had that person not been at the site the outcome would not be what it is right now.”