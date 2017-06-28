NAFTA legal challenges by the numbers

OTTAWA — NAFTA Chapter 11 Challenges By the Numbers:

84: Total number of foreign investor dispute claims filed under NAFTA since 1994

39: Total number of investor disputes against Canada under NAFTA

24: Total number of investor disputes against Mexico under NAFTA

21: Total number of investor disputes against the United States under NAFTA

8: Number of cases Canada has lost

5: Number of cases Mexico has lost

0: Number of cases the U.S. has lost

$215 million: Amount Canada has paid in compensation for lost cases

$266 million: Amount Mexico has paid in compensation for lost cases

27: Number of challenges dismissed

22: Number of challenges that are inactive

7: Number of challenges that were withdrawn

12: Number of challenges that are ongoing

