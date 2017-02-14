HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government intends today to begin the process of forcing a resolution to the ongoing contract dispute with Nova Scotia's 9,300 teachers.

Premier Stephen McNeil was to convene an emergency sitting Monday evening, but a massive storm that raged through the region forced him to delay proceedings by a day.

McNeil held off postponing the sitting until 2 p.m. Monday when he issued a statement saying conditions were not improving.

The government wants to introduce a bill that will end the dispute that has seen teachers reject three contract offers and launch a work-to-rule campaign.

It's expected the legislation could take a week or more to complete.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union and both opposition parties have condemned the use of legislation, saying it takes away teachers' rights.

The Canadian Press