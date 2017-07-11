CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Mostly cloudy
12°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

'Now it's just gone': Wildfire evacuees with destroyed property grapple with future
'Now it's just gone': Wildfire evacuees with destroyed property grapple with future

‘Now it’s just gone’: Wildfire evacuees with destroyed property grapple with future

July 11, 2017
'We are going back to nothing': B.C. wildfire evacuees left with just ashes
'We are going back to nothing': B.C. wildfire evacuees left with just ashes

‘We are going back to nothing’: B.C. wildfire evacuees left with just ashes

July 10, 2017
Innocent Surrey shooting victim is a 64-year-old woman from Ontario
Innocent Surrey shooting victim is a 64-year-old woman from Ontario

Innocent Surrey shooting victim is a 64-year-old woman from Ontario

July 10, 2017
Vancouver police investigate double homicide in West End
Vancouver police investigate double homicide in West End

Vancouver police investigate double homicide in West End

July 10, 2017
Woman drowns while tubing on Cowichan River
Woman drowns while tubing on Cowichan River

Woman drowns while tubing on Cowichan River

July 10, 2017
Missing Australian Owen Rooney found dead in B.C. after 7 years
Missing Australian Owen Rooney found dead in B.C. after 7 years

Missing Australian Owen Rooney found dead in B.C. after 7 years

July 10, 2017
In B.C., fire evacuees scramble to pack up animals or leave them behind
In B.C., fire evacuees scramble to pack up animals or leave them behind

In B.C., fire evacuees scramble to pack up animals or leave them behind

July 10, 2017
Help on the way from across Canada for crews battling B.C. wildfires
Help on the way from across Canada for crews battling B.C. wildfires

Help on the way from across Canada for crews battling B.C. wildfires

July 10, 2017

Canadian Press

N.B. island mourns loss of fisherman who freed dozens of entangled whales

July 11, 2017

Close call for Air Canada plane in San Francisco, authorities investigate

July 11, 2017

Six stories in the news for today, July 11

July 11, 2017

Modest rate hikes will have little impact on sales of high-end homes: Sotheby’s

July 11, 2017

B.C. wildfire situation ‘still deteriorating,’ official says

July 11, 2017

Nova Scotia medical student to be sentenced for first-degree murder conviction

July 11, 2017

CHEK Sports

District 7 little league playoffs kick off at National Diamond
District 7 little league playoffs kick off at National Diamond

District 7 little league playoffs kick off at National Diamond

July 10, 2017
Plays of the week
Plays of the week

Plays of the week

July 10, 2017
'Vantastic' Vansau named West Coast League Player of the Week
'Vantastic' Vansau named West Coast League Player of the Week

‘Vantastic’ Vansau named West Coast League Player of the Week

July 10, 2017
Top triathletes embark on Durrance Lake for Xterra Victoria off-road triathlon
Top triathletes embark on Durrance Lake for Xterra Victoria off-road triathlon

Top triathletes embark on Durrance Lake for Xterra Victoria off-road triathlon

July 09, 2017
Elks silent Cats bats in Sunday rubber match
Elks silent Cats bats in Sunday rubber match

Elks silent Cats bats in Sunday rubber match

July 09, 2017
New Rebels QB expects to build on banner 2016 season
New Rebels QB expects to build on banner 2016 season

New Rebels QB expects to build on banner 2016 season

July 09, 2017
Beautiful Gardens Photo Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Your Country, Your Story
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

Caution urged as Vancouver Island faces high fire danger
Caution urged as Vancouver Island faces high fire danger

Caution urged as Vancouver Island faces high fire danger

July 10, 2017
Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants higher speed limit on Malahat
Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants higher speed limit on Malahat

Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants higher speed limit on Malahat

July 10, 2017
Think your car doesn't get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again
Think your car doesn't get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again

Think your car doesn’t get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again

July 07, 2017
CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping
CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping

CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping

July 06, 2017
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death

Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death

July 04, 2017
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year

Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year

July 02, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria

July 02, 2017
Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony
Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony

Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony

July 01, 2017
John Horgan will be first Victoria-based premier in 84 years
John Horgan will be first Victoria-based premier in 84 years

John Horgan will be first Victoria-based premier in 84 years

June 30, 2017
Summer election? A look at whether voters want another B.C. election
Summer election? A look at whether voters want another B.C. election

Summer election? A look at whether voters want another B.C. election

June 29, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media