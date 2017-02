WATCH: Call it a ‘chicken slider’! Must-see video of a tobogganing chicken in Central Saanich having some free-range fun on a are Greater Victoria snow day

















Love the snow or hate it, there is fun to be had.

But it seems a favourite winter pastime has gone to the birds.

A chicken was caught on video sledding in Central Saanich, spreading its wings and have some free-range fun

Blue Skye Farms sent in the video of the tobogganing chicken on a rare Greater Victoria snow day.