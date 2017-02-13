<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="SAVING HERMANNS"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="81"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_s3p221ar/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

Hermann Mueller opened his historic jazz club in the 700 block of View Street in Victoria 37 years ago.

He passed away in 2015 and now his family is looking to sell the property.

Fearing the legendary club will be lost in the hands of new owners, a group of music lovers and performers has launched a bid to raise $3-million to buy the property.

A fundraising event is being held at Hermann’s Jazz Club to help the cause.

Says Maria Mann, event host and performer, “we have an opportunity to purchase the building so we are reaching out to people to not only the music community but to anybody who has an appreciation of the arts who can help us save Hermann’s.”

Harry Hyde is a fan of the iconic club and though he didn’t manage to buy a $100 ticket to Monday’s sold out event, he made a $100 donation instead.

“It’s a wonderful jazz spot and a wonderful music spot for a lot of different things.”

