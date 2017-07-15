The Tongues are an 8 piece band made up of couples who all have their own groups.

To say this group is unique would be understanding their music & situation.

Each member is an accomplished instrumentalist & singer as well as a contributing composer for the songs on their new self-named CD.

Their genre is all over the place but they've decided to just call it 'Swamp Opera'.

After shooting this piece Bones by tenor bango-ist & singer Logan Thackray, we discovered that it's not even on the new CD...but it's pretty sweet.

The Honey Tongues are performing this weekend at the Vancouver Island Music Festival in the Comox Valley and on Monday night at Hermann's on View.