WATCH: After years of discussion, millions of dollars, and plenty of frustration the CRD’s sewage treatment plant is finally moving forward. April Lawrence reports.

Opinions are flowing the morning after Esquimalt council gave the green light to the McLoughlin Point sewage treatment plant.

“I think still many people here will be very upset,” said one Esquimalt resident.

Council voted unanimously to approve rezoning for the controversial $765 million project, a big turnaround from their ‘no’ vote nearly three years ago, which sank the entire proposal.

Back in 2014 Mayor Barb Desjardins was thrilled to see it quashed, but now she’s feeling a little differently.

“We have a better project, we have tertiary treatment we didn’t get before, we have recognition for the community and CRD will get a better project so I’m happy,” said Desjardins.

Esquimalt will get several benefits including $17 million for new amenities and CRD Sewage Committee Chair says in the end the region benefited from Esquimalt’s resistance.

“I absolutely think it’s worth the wait, it’s a better plan and we’ve got a great project team now to implement it,” Helps said.

Since Esquimalt council said no to the sewage plant here at McLoughlin Point back in 2014, the CRD estimates it has cost taxpayers between six and ten million dollars to get us to this point.

But they say the project cost has gone way down — if the original 2012 proposal was built today the CRD says it would cost about $860 million, while the new plan is $765 million.

Still Susan Low, who was strongly opposed to the McLaughlin Point plan is having trouble accepting it.

“This was the evil I chose, not the lesser of two, but this was the evil I chose because I heard from the community that they were ready to accept it,” she said.

Construction should start next month, but Lisa Helps says there’s still one big step that needs to happen — a retirement party for Victoria’s ‘number two’ sewage treatment mascot, Mr. Floatie.