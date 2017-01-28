WATCH: It was lights, camera, action for hundreds of movie hopefuls at a massive Victoria film career fair

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="VICTORIA MOVIE JOB FAIR"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="92"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_4lp5yrlr/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

It was lights, camera, action for hundreds of movie hopefuls in Greater Victoria on Saturday.

A steady stream of people filed into the Pacific Fleet Club in Esquimalt for the ‘Reel Jobs in Film” career fair.

It was a chance for people will to find out what it’s like to work in the movie industry.

Much of the focus is behind the camera to try and bolster the local crew base, which includes ‘real-world’ jobs like carpenters and painters, electricians, lighting specialists and hair and make-up people.

Right now, the South Island has enough crew for one and half productions.

But often, more than one movie is shooting here at the same time and a larger crew base means we’ll be able to attract more productions to town.

“We have a lot of productions that are interested in coming and filing in Victoria so now need to make sure that we can provide them with the technicians they need to complete their projects,” explains South Island Film commissioner Kathleen Gilbert.

“It really is a deterrent to producers choosing the Capital Region because the costs are so much more if they have to pay per diem and put people up in hotels.”

Right now, there are three shows in production or pre-production in Greater Victoria and three more the film commission is hoping to land for May or June.

If that trend continues, 2017 could be one of the best years for film in the Capital Region.

A record of 25 projects were shot in 2015, generating more than $18 million in direct spending.