Motorist that assaulted Duncan panhandler identified

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="6 Highway Panhandler Problems"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="143"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_v1tixo6u/version/0"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

Fran Shurie has been living on the streets for more than a year and panhandling helps him get by.

“It helps a lot,” says Shurie. “Sometimes it gets me a place to stay for the night.”

But an increasingly common sight in the streets of Duncan comes with increasing risk say police

He’s picked a high traffic location at Trunk Avenue and the Trans Canada Highway.

The area has seen a jump in panhandlers and in turn Mounties have had a jump in complaints

“In the last year we’ve had just about 100 calls for panhandlers,” says Cst. Amron Russell of North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. “Whether it’s concern for the panhandlers well being, concern that they might be stepping in traffic or vehicles suddenly having to reroute around the panhandler.”

Tempers have flared to such an extent that it even led to an assault case on Trans Canada Highway near Coronation Street.

It started with a motorist and panhandler exchanging words.

“The motorist proceeded to exit his vehicle and exchange words with the panhandler and that escalated to an assault,” says Cst. Russell. “The panhandler or victim of this assault is recovering from his injuries.”

Mounties say they have located the suspect but they would like to speak with anyone else who saw what happened.

The manager of Cowichan’s Soup Kitchen and hamper program says the number of panhandlers highlights a greater societal problem.

“There are many people in this town that are struggling both with addiction and with poverty and I think as a community we need to recognize that living on that fixed income means that they are very poor and they have to struggle to do what they do,” says Colleen Fuller Manager of the Cowichan Valley Basket Society.

Mounties suggest you don’t give panhandlers standing on medians your loose change.

“The reason that they’re there is that they’re getting results,” says Cst. Russell. “So we really want to encourage the public to stop giving handouts at intersections and give handouts in other ways.”

Mounties eventually spot Shurie and tell him to leave the median.

“They just tell you to move,” says Shurie. “I mean our alternative is what to steal like to survive? Some of us are too honest to steal right.”

Shurie says finding places to panhandle is never easy and for him the risk is worth even a small reward.