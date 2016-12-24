CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Mostly cloudy
1°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Overnight lights: From shelters to Santa displays, capturing the glow
Overnight lights: From shelters to Santa displays, capturing the glow

Overnight lights: From shelters to Santa displays, capturing the glow

December 24, 2016
The new face of fighting fentanyl — Kati Mather's road to recovery
The new face of fighting fentanyl — Kati Mather's road to recovery

The new face of fighting fentanyl — Kati Mather’s road to recovery

December 24, 2016
'Tis the season to clean your chimney, fire chief says
'Tis the season to clean your chimney, fire chief says

‘Tis the season to clean your chimney, fire chief says

December 24, 2016
Canada aims to hold onto Christmas trade surplus
Canada aims to hold onto Christmas trade surplus

Canada aims to hold onto Christmas trade surplus

December 24, 2016
The mysterious growing and shrinking Canadian turkey
The mysterious growing and shrinking Canadian turkey

The mysterious growing and shrinking Canadian turkey

December 24, 2016

Canadian Press

Tunisians protest against the return of jihadis like Amri

December 24, 2016

For Iraq’s Christians, Christmas cheer tinged with despair

December 24, 2016

Tragedy drives man to give ‘haven’ to thousands of babies

December 24, 2016

Canadian man held in Florida after driving on airport tarmac

December 24, 2016

Germans must leave home Xmas morning as WWII bomb is defused

December 24, 2016

CHEK Sports

Former Camosun Charger Heading to the Pros
Former Camosun Charger Heading to the Pros

Former Camosun Charger Heading to the Pros

December 23, 2016
Jekyll and Hyde: A first half recap of the Victoria Royals season
Jekyll and Hyde: A first half recap of the Victoria Royals season

Jekyll and Hyde: A first half recap of the Victoria Royals season

December 22, 2016
Elite High School Hoopsters head to the Island
Elite High School Hoopsters head to the Island

Elite High School Hoopsters head to the Island

December 22, 2016
Victoria Basketball Star Following in Late Father's Footsteps
Victoria Basketball Star Following in Late Father's Footsteps

Victoria Basketball Star Following in Late Father’s Footsteps

December 21, 2016
Ryan Janes returns home after first UFC victory
Ryan Janes returns home after first UFC victory

Ryan Janes returns home after first UFC victory

December 20, 2016

2016 Top Stories

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Cst. Sara Beckett killed
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Cst. Sara Beckett killed

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Cst. Sara Beckett killed

December 19, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria

December 20, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal

December 21, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria's tent city
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria's tent city

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria’s tent city

December 22, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market

December 23, 2016

Top Stories

Holiday Mannequin Challenge from CHEK News
Holiday Mannequin Challenge from CHEK News

Holiday Mannequin Challenge from CHEK News

December 24, 2016
Couple loses everything in Malahat house fire
Couple loses everything in Malahat house fire

Couple loses everything in Malahat house fire

December 23, 2016
Attempted abduction of 21-year-old woman in Nanaimo
Attempted abduction of 21-year-old woman in Nanaimo

Attempted abduction of 21-year-old woman in Nanaimo

December 23, 2016
Investigation into Comox house fire continues
Investigation into Comox house fire continues

Investigation into Comox house fire continues

December 23, 2016
Rash of break-ins stealing holiday spirit in Nanaimo
Rash of break-ins stealing holiday spirit in Nanaimo

Rash of break-ins stealing holiday spirit in Nanaimo

December 23, 2016
Busy travel day in Victoria ahead of Christmas
Busy travel day in Victoria ahead of Christmas

Busy travel day in Victoria ahead of Christmas

December 23, 2016

2015 Copyright CHEK Media