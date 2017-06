WATCH: Sunshine and warm temperatures are on the way for Friday. Ceilidh Millar has your full forecast.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're loving this summer weather! The forecast shows these conditions continuing into Friday for most of the Island. A frontal low-pressure system remains far to the west but there is a 30% chance of showers for the northern tip of the Island on Canada Day. Friday's forecast calls for more sunshine and warmer temperatures!