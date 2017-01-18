More stops in Quebec today as PM Trudeau continues national tour

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cross-country tour will remain in Quebec today, with stops in Sherbrooke and Granby.

Trudeau, however, will begin his day by holding a private with Lac Megantic Mayor Jean-Guy Cloutier. The Quebec town was rocked by a huge train explosion in July 2013 that killed 47 people.

The prime minister will later visit a Tim Hortons at Bishop's University in Sherbrooke and meet with the media there before heading to a restaurant in Granby to chat with members of the public

Trudeau touched on a variety of issues Tuesday during his visits to Fredericton, N.B., and Sherbrooke.

In Fredericton, he said his government inherited a "high degree of mistrust" from the previous Conservative government that has left Canadians skeptical about consultations on pipelines and environmental protection.

Trudeau said that's why his government has "turned around and enhanced the process for pipeline approvals to make sure there's more public input.

At an earlier news conference, Trudeau affirmed Canada's support of NATO, days after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's called the military alliance obsolete, but stopped short of saying he would spend more so Canada could meet NATO's spending target for its members.

Trudeau later told a town hall gathering in Sherbrooke that his government created a big "shock" to the immigration system on purpose in order to prove that accepting 25,000 Syrian refugees in a short time was possible.

