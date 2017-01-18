More overdose deaths in B.C. last month than ever before: report



New stats from the Province show that British Columbia recorded more illicit drug overdose deaths last month than ever before.

A report from the BC Coroners Service show there were 142 deaths recorded in December alone, more than double the average number of deaths (59) per month since 2015.

Overdose numbers in the province have been steadily rising since September, when the number of deaths were relatively constant month-to-month before doubling from 67 in October to 128 in November.

For the entire 2016 calendar year, the report lists 914 apparent illicit drug overdose deaths. That is a 79 per cent increase over the number of deaths in 2015 when there were only 510 throughout the province.

Topping the list

Victoria is among the top three townships in the province for fatal overdoses, along with Vancouver and Surrey.

Statistics were only provided for two communities on Vancouver Island — Victoria and Nanaimo — but each city saw their numbers jump from 2015 to 2016.

Illicit drug overdoses in Victoria spiked from 18 deaths in 2015 to 66 deaths in 2016. Nanaimo’s increase wasn’t as significant, jumping from 19 deaths in 2015 to 29 last year.

Vancouver Island Health Authority

Data included in the report from the Vancouver Island Health Authority provides further clarity to the drastic rise in reported overdose deaths, which more than doubled to 155 deaths in 2016 on the Island. That means there have been 20 deaths per 100,000 people according to VIHA, slightly above the provincial average.

When broken down into the various health service delivery areas of the North, Central and South Vancouver Island, stats show the spike in numbers not only correlate to the Capital Region, but all areas of the Island.

The report goes on to suggest this recent spike is due to an increase in fentanyl-detected deaths, as the number of overdose deaths excluding fentanyl has remained relatively stable since 2011.

Men account for 80 per cent of all illicit drug overdose deaths in 2016, with the majority of overdoses (27.6 per cent) affecting individuals between the ages of 30-39.

Provincial Support

The Province is currently investing more than $16 million to increase addiction treatment services. This will include more residential treatment beds, intensive outpatient services and the removal of financial barriers for opioid addiction treatment medication.

“We are experiencing one of the most tragic health crises of our time,” said Health Minister Terry Lake in a release from the Province.

“But in this tragedy is a chance for us to turn a new page on how we help people with addictions. It’s crucial that people working to rebuild their lives have a range of affordable, easy-to-access services to support their journey every step of the way.”

Complete coverage for opioid substitution therapy will also become eligible to British Columbians on Feb. 1, 2017 under PharmaCare’s Plan G psychiatric medications program. Individuals who qualify for MSP premium assistance (those with annual income under about $42,000, or slightly higher if they have a dependent) would be considered eligible for no-cost buprenorphine/naloxone or methadone under Plan G.

The Ministry of Health expects the initial cost of this expanded coverage to exceed $6 million a year.