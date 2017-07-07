Montrealer charged in suspected compassion killing to find out if granted bail

MONTREAL — A Montreal man charged with murdering his wife in a suspected compassion killing will find out today if he will be granted bail.

Michel Cadotte was charged in February with second-degree murder, one day after his wife, Jocelyne Lizotte, was discovered in cardiac arrest at a long-term care facility.

On the day of his wife's death, he wrote on Facebook he had consented to a request for assisted death, had "cracked," and was waiting for police.

Elfriede-Andree Duclervil has suggested her client's alleged actions were driven by empathy and compassion.

She told reporters in March that Cadotte has received support from his family as well as the victim's.

Duclervil said her client does not represent a risk to society.

