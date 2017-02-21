MONTREAL — A Montreal man was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the slaying of his spouse, a death he suggests was driven by compassion.

Michel Cadotte was formally arraigned by video conference one day after Jocelyne Lizotte, 60, was discovered in cardiac arrest at a long-term care facility.

Authorities tried in vain to revive her.

Cadotte, 55, was arrested by Montreal police at the facility on Monday.

Earlier that day, he wrote on Facebook he'd "cracked," consented to a request for assisted death and was awaiting police officers.

Defence lawyer Elfride-Andree Duclervil wouldn't discuss motive, but told reporters Cadotte was happy with the support of his extended family, who wiped away tears during his court appearance.

A police spokesman said there were no apparent signs of violence on the body.

Cadotte returns to court in March.

(Cogeco Nouvelles)

The Canadian Press