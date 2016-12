Police in Vancouver say a woman missing for more than a month could be on Vancouver Island.

Rhonda Leigh Stevenson, 41, has connections to both the Lower Mainland and the Island, and could be in either of those places.

She was last seen Nov. 9 in the area of Grandview Park in East Vancouver.

Stevenson is described as:

Caucasian female

5’3″ tall

105 pounds

Shoulder-length, reddish-brown hair

Blue eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.