Missing scuba diver found in mud at bottom of northern Alberta lake

ATHABASCA, Alta. — The body of a missing scuba diver has been found partially embedded in the mud at the bottom of a northern Alberta lake.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeremie Landry says commercial divers were working Sunday to free the body of the 44-year-old man from the mud in Island Lake, about 150 metres from shore and at a depth of approximately five metres.

Landry says the man, who was from Athabasca County, went for a recreational dive alone on Saturday afternoon and was reported missing about two hours later.

Police are not releasing the man's name.

They say the circumstances of his death remain under investigation.

The Canadian Press