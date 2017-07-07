Missing mushroom picker from Europe resurfaces in Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE — A woman from the Czech Republic who vanished while picking mushrooms in the Northwest Territories has resurfaced.

Mounties say the woman walked into a search-and-rescue command post on her own on Friday evening.

The woman had been missing since Monday afternoon and was last seen near Reid Lake outside of Yellowknife.

She was reported missing from a group of mushroom pickers, who helped in the five-day search.

RCMP have said an air and ground search was carried out by volunteers, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, Yellowknife Search and Rescue and a Transport Canada Dash 8 airplane equipped with infrared technology.

The circumstances behind the woman's disappearance have not been made clear.

RCMP have said that when people go into remote areas of Canada's north, it's important they have a communication device such as a SAT phone; a GPS; and that they work in pairs.

The Canadian Press