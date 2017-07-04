Police say the 45-year-old man who was cycling from Smithers to meet his mother in Saanich has been found dead and foul play is not suspected.

According to Smithers RCMP, Lillooet RCMP and a local Search and Rescue team found Kuntz’s body in the Fraser River on July 1. The B.C. Coroners Service is now investigating the death.

Kuntz was reported missing on June 18. He was last heard from on June 13 when he texted his mother to tell her he was between Quesnel B.C. and Williams Lake B.C. It was believed that he had been sleeping on the side of the highway.