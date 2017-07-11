Military’s first female judge advocate general says arrival sends a message

CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Partly sunny
16°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

'We're going through enough': B.C. evacuees say homes have been looted, trucks stolen
'We're going through enough': B.C. evacuees say homes have been looted, trucks stolen

‘We’re going through enough’: B.C. evacuees say homes have been looted, trucks stolen

July 11, 2017
Sway to the island rhythm with Buckman Coe at CBC Musical Nooners
Sway to the island rhythm with Buckman Coe at CBC Musical Nooners

Sway to the island rhythm with Buckman Coe at CBC Musical Nooners

July 11, 2017
'We entered this thick black cloud that was dark as night': B.C. couple films fiery escape
'We entered this thick black cloud that was dark as night': B.C. couple films fiery escape

‘We entered this thick black cloud that was dark as night’: B.C. couple films fiery escape

July 11, 2017
Burning B.C.: Time to fight fire with fire, says expert
Burning B.C.: Time to fight fire with fire, says expert

Burning B.C.: Time to fight fire with fire, says expert

July 11, 2017
Wildfires, floods mean insurance rates likely to rise in B.C.
Wildfires, floods mean insurance rates likely to rise in B.C.

Wildfires, floods mean insurance rates likely to rise in B.C.

July 11, 2017
'Any shift in the weather is going to have consequences': B.C. wildfires could get worse, officials warn
'Any shift in the weather is going to have consequences': B.C. wildfires could get worse, officials warn

‘Any shift in the weather is going to have consequences’: B.C. wildfires could get worse, officials warn

July 11, 2017
Drone operators cautioned to stay away from B.C. wildfires
Drone operators cautioned to stay away from B.C. wildfires

Drone operators cautioned to stay away from B.C. wildfires

July 11, 2017
Marilyn Poitras resigns as MMIWG commissioner
Marilyn Poitras resigns as MMIWG commissioner

Marilyn Poitras resigns as MMIWG commissioner

July 11, 2017

Canadian Press

Halifax mayor speaks out against removal of Cornwallis statue from park

July 11, 2017

Police identify people found dead in burned- out car; seeking vehicle’s owner

July 11, 2017

Bibeau to press Trump counterpart not to slash billions in aid spending

July 11, 2017

New online map shows wildfire risk across Newfoundland and Labrador

July 11, 2017

Ex-Gitmo detainee praises Canada’s deal with Omar Khadr as setting the bar

July 11, 2017

Military’s first female judge advocate general says arrival sends a message

July 11, 2017

CHEK Sports

District 7 little league playoffs kick off at National Diamond
District 7 little league playoffs kick off at National Diamond

District 7 little league playoffs kick off at National Diamond

July 10, 2017
Plays of the week
Plays of the week

Plays of the week

July 10, 2017
'Vantastic' Vansau named West Coast League Player of the Week
'Vantastic' Vansau named West Coast League Player of the Week

‘Vantastic’ Vansau named West Coast League Player of the Week

July 10, 2017
Top triathletes embark on Durrance Lake for Xterra Victoria off-road triathlon
Top triathletes embark on Durrance Lake for Xterra Victoria off-road triathlon

Top triathletes embark on Durrance Lake for Xterra Victoria off-road triathlon

July 09, 2017
Elks silent Cats bats in Sunday rubber match
Elks silent Cats bats in Sunday rubber match

Elks silent Cats bats in Sunday rubber match

July 09, 2017
New Rebels QB expects to build on banner 2016 season
New Rebels QB expects to build on banner 2016 season

New Rebels QB expects to build on banner 2016 season

July 09, 2017
Beautiful Gardens Photo Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Your Country, Your Story
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

Caution urged as Vancouver Island faces high fire danger
Caution urged as Vancouver Island faces high fire danger

Caution urged as Vancouver Island faces high fire danger

July 10, 2017
Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants higher speed limit on Malahat
Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants higher speed limit on Malahat

Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants higher speed limit on Malahat

July 10, 2017
Think your car doesn't get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again
Think your car doesn't get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again

Think your car doesn’t get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again

July 07, 2017
CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping
CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping

CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping

July 06, 2017
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death

Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death

July 04, 2017
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year

Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year

July 02, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria

July 02, 2017
Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony
Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony

Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony

July 01, 2017
John Horgan will be first Victoria-based premier in 84 years
John Horgan will be first Victoria-based premier in 84 years

John Horgan will be first Victoria-based premier in 84 years

June 30, 2017
Summer election? A look at whether voters want another B.C. election
Summer election? A look at whether voters want another B.C. election

Summer election? A look at whether voters want another B.C. election

June 29, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media