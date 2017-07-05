Military pilots’ memories led to improper decisions during Aurora mishap:report

HALIFAX — A safety report into a military aircraft accident says the pilots' improper reactions were likely guided by memories of past flights rather than the alarming situation unfolding before them.

The report released today by the military's Directorate of Flight Safety on the mishap at the Greenwood air base in Nova Scotia says the flight's captain spotted birds ahead as the Aurora reconnaissance plane roared down the runway on Aug. 27, 2015.

It says the captain took too long to decide whether to carry on with the flight or call for an aborted takeoff because his mind was going back to a prior bird strike incident.

The report also says the mind of the first officer flying the plane "likely reverted" to his days as a jet pilot, as he tried to rapidly throw all of the turboprop engines into reverse — which resulted in only two of four propellers responding and the aircraft being thrown off balance.

The report says hydroplaning of the aircraft's wheels played a role, and recommended that improvements be made to allow more runoff of water from the military runway.

Lt.-Col. Martin Leblanc, chief investigator at the directorate, says the combined situation of birds up ahead, a late set of decisions, hydroplaning, and problems following the procedures all combined to result in minor injuries and a severely damaged aircraft.

The Canadian Press