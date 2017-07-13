It has been a busy 24 hours for Metchosin Fire Department Chief Stephanie Dunlop.

That didn’t stop her from taking a few minutes to post a series of photos of crews battling a stubborn wildfire on Sooke Road Wednesday evening.

She also added a some words of gratitude.

“Great job guys, quick response allowed us a quick containment!,” the Facebook post reads.

“Many Thanks to all emergency agencies who came out to help: BC Forest Service, Sooke, Otter Point, Langford & East Sooke Fire Departments, BCAS, Mainroad and BC Hydro – Community helping Community ”

Photos/Facebook/Stephanie Dunlop