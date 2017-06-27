Mental-health expert meets with Cape Breton parents after suicides

SYDNEY, N.S. — A mental health expert dispatched to Cape Breton after three recent teen suicides says he's "gobsmacked" by the willingness of grieving parents to help other children and prevent similar deaths.

Dr. Stan Kutcher says he's met with a number of families coping with the loss of a child.

He says the discussions were difficult but he was impressed by their suggestions on what could be done to make things better for other kids.

Kutcher says bullying and social media were a focus of his discussions with families.

He says the two go hand-in-hand, as social media allows bullying to continue outside of school.

But he says suicide is the result of a "complexity of different factors" and that he plans to make several recommendations to the province's health and education ministers.

The Canadian Press