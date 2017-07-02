On closer scrutiny of the plans, it seems it’s really a highway underpass.

In an interview, Jenelle Erwin, deputy director of transportation infrastructure says the overpass for cars exiting Hwy 1 and heading East onto McKenzie will be no higher than the current highway height.

The highway will be carved down 7 metres allowing for exiting traffic to pass overhead and still make it under the new Galloping Goose overpass.

It's a bit confusing, I know.

To complicate matters, the city's water main runs directionally concurrent with the highway at a depth of only about a metre, so it has to be re-routed before any other digging goes on.

A new temporary pedestrian overpass is now in place with the new permanent one to be located closer to the interchange.

The new Goose trail should be functional by sometime this fall with the entire project coming on line later in 2018.