Massive iceberg grounded in 120-metre deep water off Newfoundland

BONAVISTA, N.L. — Photos of spectacular icebergs on social media are drawing visitors from all over the world to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Bob Currie of Discovery Sea Adventures in Bonavista says there are three massive bergs near the town that can be reached by boat, including one grounded in 120 metres of water.

There have also been regular sightings farther north near Twillingate and St. Anthony, and south toward St. John's.

He says pack ice meant a slow start to the boat tour season but the trade-off is giant ice sculptures.

In April, the U.S. Coast Guard International Ice Patrol said strong winds helped pull about 673 icebergs into North Atlantic shipping lanes.

That's almost as many as were counted during last year's entire ice season ending in late September.

The Canadian Press