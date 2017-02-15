OTTAWA — One of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's senior staffers wants the chance to replace former immigration minister John McCallum in the Toronto-area riding of Markham-Thornhill.

Mary Ng is taking a leave of absence from her position as director of appointments for the Prime Minister's Office to seek the Liberal nomination.

Ng, who immigrated to Canada from Hong Kong with her family, does not live in the riding, but grew up in nearby north Toronto and has been splitting her time between there and Ottawa while working for Trudeau.

She is another member of the Trudeau team who came from Queen's Park, where she worked alongside his chief of staff, Katie Telford.

McCallum, who was first elected as a Liberal MP in 2000, resigned his seat last month to take up his new post as Canada's ambassador to China.

Party spokesman Braeden Caley says a variety of potential candidates have approached the Liberals about the nomination.

The Canadian Press