City says all necessary information will be provided in time for voters to make an informed decision

Former Nanaimo City Councillor Merv Unger runs a website that provides information to the community, and with a referendum coming up, he believes his work is now more crucial than ever.

He says voters don’t know enough about the project to make an informed decision.

“They haven’t picked out the location,” he says. “They haven’t got a firm tenant. I believe if they get a hockey team to come in here from the WHL, we’ve got to get a long-term lease.”

The Nanaimo Islanders played just one season at Frank Crane Arena back in the 1982-83 season and Unger is worried history may repeat itself.

“All the NHL teams get long term leases, 20 years or so, and then they can’t just pack up and leave after one season and leave a community with an empty rink.”

A coalition campaigning against the project also wants to know more, including the exact cost.

“Is it going to be 100 per cent funded by tax payers? If so, then we’re probably looking at a bill of $100 million dollars,” says Don Bonner of novote2017.com “If not, then council needs to let us know what would be the breakdown.”

And both sides say voters need to know the ballot question as soon as possible.

“I think it would be in everybody’s best interest if they came forward with the question sooner, and with all the information we need to make an informed decision,” says Bonner.

The City says it is providing as much information as it can, as fast as possible, and putting it on the a webpage devoted to the project.

When will the public likely learn about the chosen location and the associated cost? That will come on February 6th, if not earlier said Kim Fowler, Chief Sustainability Officer for the City of Nanaimo.

The City says the referendum question and other details will be released early next month and insists everything is being done by the book, so that voters will be provided with the information they’ll need come voting day.

