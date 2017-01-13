CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Donnelly Group to open new pub at site of former Railway Club
January 13, 2017
Doctors admonish employers for sick notes, send $50 invoices
January 13, 2017
Dozens of people fall ill after eating oysters
January 13, 2017
'Ski-Thru' bank machine opens atop Whistler
January 13, 2017
Vancouver Park Board rejects motion to shut down community warming centres
January 13, 2017

Canadian Press

Family charged with running drug lab in Markham, Ont., police say

January 13, 2017

Trump fallout, elections and paying rent: 3 ways politics touched us this week

January 13, 2017

Chronology of alleged incidents in former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer’s case

January 13, 2017

Manitoba premier cites family relationships in defending Costa Rica trips

January 13, 2017

Inaugural concert to feature Toby Keith, Jennifer Holliday

January 13, 2017

CHEK Sports

From Brentwood Bay to Nashville for Matt Irwin
January 12, 2017
Russian Royals find a home in Victoria
January 11, 2017
The Sport of Rock Climbing continues to grow here on the island
January 10, 2017
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week
January 09, 2017
Joe Hicketts the first year pro
January 09, 2017

2016 Top Stories

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria
December 20, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal
December 21, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis
December 27, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria's tent city
December 22, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market
December 23, 2016

Top Stories

Warning issued after spike in oyster-related illness
January 13, 2017
Police in Delta using GPS to track fleeing vehicles
January 13, 2017
Wild ride: BC snowboarder caught in avalanche
January 12, 2017
Kinder Morgan pipeline battle far from over
January 12, 2017
Mobile scooter struck by dump truck in Sidney
January 12, 2017
Dating scam costs Nanaimo woman thousands
January 12, 2017

